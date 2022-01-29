Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,728 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 154,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SATS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EchoStar stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.67. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $20.65 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

