Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 658,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.88 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.26.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

