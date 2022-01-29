Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 60,316 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,750,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $60.36 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64.

