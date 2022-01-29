Brokers Set Expectations for Xilinx, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Xilinx in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xilinx’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $177.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.95. Xilinx has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $579,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 110.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $478,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 56.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,342,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $504,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,786 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

