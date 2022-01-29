Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $544.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce sales of $544.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $547.69 million and the lowest is $540.84 million. Venator Materials posted sales of $476.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.

Venator Materials stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $249.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

