Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Chuy’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,823 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chuy's alerts:

CHUY stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $496.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.