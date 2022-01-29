Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,197,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,275,000 after acquiring an additional 52,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 370,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UHT opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.40. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $797.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.95%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

