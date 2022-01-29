Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 95.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,663,948 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 560,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $336.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. Radius Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RDUS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

