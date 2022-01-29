Truist Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 11,239 Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Primis Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 8,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $127,841.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,461 shares of company stock worth $180,332. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $373.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

