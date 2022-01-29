Qualtrics International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,717 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 356% compared to the average daily volume of 1,474 call options.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $57.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualtrics International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.05.

In other news, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $84,477.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter worth $5,663,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $6,520,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

