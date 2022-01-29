Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given New €180.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from €185.00 ($210.23) to €180.00 ($204.55) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.15.

Shares of REMYY opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

