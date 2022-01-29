Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given New €180.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from €185.00 ($210.23) to €180.00 ($204.55) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.15.

Shares of REMYY opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. Rémy Cointreau has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

