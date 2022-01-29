Piper Sandler Weighs in on Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEBO. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of PEBO opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

