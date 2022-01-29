Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Creative Planning increased its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 309.3% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000.

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $32.14 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $53.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $2.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

