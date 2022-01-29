Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Culp were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,985,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 10.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 144,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 59.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 228,500 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

CULP stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

