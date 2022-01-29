Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

TAST has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $121.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $421.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

