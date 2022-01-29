Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to $265.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.48.

NYSE BA opened at $190.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 20.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 359.8% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

