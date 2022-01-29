Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $280.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $206.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 29.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

