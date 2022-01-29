VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Up to $21.98

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $23.16. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 248,050 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

