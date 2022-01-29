VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Up to $21.98

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.98, but opened at $23.16. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $23.38, with a volume of 248,050 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

