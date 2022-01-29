Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Down to $75.85

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.85, but opened at $73.75. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $73.47, with a volume of 7,357 shares traded.

THC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 6,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $462,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,694,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

