KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Gap Down to $15.90

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.90, but opened at $15.29. KNOT Offshore Partners shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 379 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $484.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.23.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

