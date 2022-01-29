KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $5.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of KLA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.50 EPS.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KLAC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

KLA stock opened at $366.65 on Thursday. KLA has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after buying an additional 105,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after buying an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after buying an additional 42,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after buying an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.