Insider Buying: Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director Acquires 29,900 Shares of Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Director James Peyer bought 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $138,138.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Peyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, James Peyer bought 22,707 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $106,495.83.

On Thursday, January 20th, James Peyer bought 20,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, James Peyer bought 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00.

On Thursday, January 13th, James Peyer bought 19,953 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $102,358.89.

On Tuesday, January 11th, James Peyer bought 10,845 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $56,177.10.

On Tuesday, December 28th, James Peyer purchased 11,288 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $59,600.64.

On Thursday, December 23rd, James Peyer purchased 11,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $57,970.00.

On Friday, December 17th, James Peyer purchased 117 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $618.93.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

