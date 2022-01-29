Eric M. Dube Sells 7,873 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $25.98 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,846 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after acquiring an additional 48,193 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

