Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a growth of 176.3% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SYTAW opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 435,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

