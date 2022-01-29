Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Update

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRSA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRSA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 3,958.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

