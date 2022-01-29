Zacks Investment Research Upgrades 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

Get 1st Source alerts:

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $38.73 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 26.90%.

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.14 per share, with a total value of $94,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter worth $168,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 4.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 81.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 13,247.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 15,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter worth $1,070,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Source (SRCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.