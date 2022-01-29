Macquarie Analysts Give SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) a $20.00 Price Target

Macquarie set a $20.00 price target on SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut SciPlay from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in SciPlay by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SciPlay by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.