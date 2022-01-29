Analysts Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.13 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post sales of $37.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.90 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $31.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $153.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.27 million to $157.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $171.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.61 million to $177.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SMBK. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $444.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.72. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.87.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.