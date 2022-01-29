QCR Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $7.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.20 per share for the year.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

QCRH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $56.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. QCR has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $875.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in QCR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QCR by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 374,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after buying an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in QCR by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 61,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in QCR by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. 68.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

