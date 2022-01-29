Truist Financial Corp Invests $181,000 in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PML. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $2,348,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 14.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at $147,000.

PML opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

