FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.70.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $18.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $951.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $337,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 72,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.