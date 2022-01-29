LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.10

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 10139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $573.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $460.75 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%. Research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 433.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

