LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.10

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 10139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.
The company has a market capitalization of $573.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LexinFintech by 433.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
