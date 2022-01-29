Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $127.14

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $127.14 and last traded at $128.01, with a volume of 999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.68.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

