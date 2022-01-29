Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Outfront Media were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 396,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 152,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OUT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

OUT stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.77.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

