Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.73. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

