SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VOXX International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli bought 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $100,867.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 132,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,637 over the last ninety days. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

VOXX opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

