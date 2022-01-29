SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $109,000 Investment in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA opened at $2.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

