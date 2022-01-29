SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,374,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,611,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,921,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,556,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,863,000. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 201,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $2,047,102.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 401,579 shares of company stock worth $3,877,916. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.