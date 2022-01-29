SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,043 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) by 36.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Akoya Biosciences were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 27.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

AKYA opened at $10.45 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $28.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $316,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Shepler acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 60,073 shares of company stock worth $770,188 over the last quarter.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.