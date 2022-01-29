SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 78,881 Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,881 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Castlight Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 934,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

CSLT stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $330.75 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $39,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $175,245.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

