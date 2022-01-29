SG Americas Securities LLC Has $113,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 88.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 34.8% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR opened at $205.19 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.28.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

