SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Natus Medical by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Natus Medical by 1,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTUS stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.31 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.93 million, a PE ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.55.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $272,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

