Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,808 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Funko were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Funko by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Funko by 5.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Funko by 8.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Funko by 93.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $16.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.13. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a market capitalization of $849.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $491,345.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Denson bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.21 per share, with a total value of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,902 over the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

