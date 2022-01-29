Truist Financial Corp Invests $202,000 in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,393,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,861,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,535,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,321,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,594,000. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

23andMe stock opened at 4.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is 8.45. 23andMe Holding Co. has a twelve month low of 3.96 and a twelve month high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.09. The business had revenue of 55.20 million during the quarter.

ME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

