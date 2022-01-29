SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $10,863,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $2,305,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BASE opened at $20.99 on Friday. Couchbase Inc has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BASE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

