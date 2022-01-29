Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

BDSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Biodesix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. dropped their price target on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Biodesix stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.78. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($31.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John Patience acquired 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $60,210.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 99,352 shares of company stock valued at $631,419. 53.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDSX. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Biodesix by 278.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Biodesix by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 413,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Biodesix by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Biodesix by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Biodesix by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

