Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

KMDA stock opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. The stock has a market cap of $264.89 million, a P/E ratio of 59.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Kamada by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kamada by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kamada by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 62,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

