Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $429,000 Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 111,944 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 23.6% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 64,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter worth $1,078,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.2% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,068,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

VSH stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

