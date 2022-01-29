Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $422,000 Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 406,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in Patterson Companies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $37,590,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

