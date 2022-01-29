Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after acquiring an additional 483,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,990,000 after acquiring an additional 610,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,605,000 after purchasing an additional 166,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 548,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

SHO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SHO opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

